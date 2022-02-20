WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS: Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Norfolk MHP to consider a conditional-use permit for a camper in a mobile home park on property generally located between South 14th Place and South 15th Street and south of Grove Avenue. Commissioners then will give consideration to have city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties to consider a zoning change from light industrial district (I-1) to central business district (C-2) on properties generally located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street. Commissioners then will give consideration to the recommendation of the zoning change at that location.

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Orphan Grain Train and Tommark Properties to consider a conditional-use permit for storage and warehousing of nonhazardous materials on properties generally located southwest of the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sixth Street. Commissioners will then give consideration to have city staff prepare a conditional-use permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary to consider a zoning change from light industrial district (I-1), local business district (C-1) and multiple-family residential district (R-3) to central business district (C-2) on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue. Commissioners will then considering recommendation of the zoning change of that area.

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Daniel E. and Connie J. Geary to consider a mixed-use overlay on properties generally located east of Third Street near Winter Avenue. Commissioners then will give consideration of the recommendation of mixed-use overlay at this location.

WAIVERS: Commissioners will give consideration of the recommendation of a sidewalk waiver requested by Stephen Karmazin for property located at 4511 W. Lilly Lane/3111 N. 45th St. This item was tabled at the Dec. 21, 2021 meeting.

OTHER BUSINESS: Commissioners will hear a building permit report for January 2022.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

