The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, May 16, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a request by Norfolk Rentals for a preliminary planned development on property located in the northwest corner of East Norfolk Avenue and North Victory Road.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider the redevelopment plan for the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment project.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing and consider recommendation of a request by Matteo Sand and Gravel Co. for a conditional use permit for a sand and gravel mining operation on property located at 2410 N. Airport Road.
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners will consider recommendation of the final plat of Sudbeck’s Second Subdivision.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners will hear the April 2023 building permit report.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.