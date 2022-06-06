The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 7, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Innate Development LLC, for a preliminary planned development on property generally located immediately northwest of Legacy Bend 6th Addition and will consider recommendation of the development northwest of Legacy Bend 6th Addition.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the amendment to the redevelopment plan for the Legacy Bend redevelopment area of the City of Norfolk, Nebraska (Phase IV of Legacy Bend redevelopment project) and will consider recommendation of the amendment to the redevelopment plan.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Whitecliff Development Inc. and Wyndham Hills of Norfolk LLC to consider a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District), R-R (Rural Residential District) and A (Agricultural District) to R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) on property located about a quarter mile east of North 37th Street and south of West Eisenhower Avenue and will consider recommendation of a zoning change on that property.
— Commissioners will conduct at public hearing at the request of Jasperson Racing for a conditional-use permit for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use in the existing district on property located at 1406 Channel Road and will consider to have city staff prepare the permit for discussion and action at the next scheduled meeting.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Conover Properties LLC for a conditional-use permit for a drive-in and drive-through restaurant on property located northwest of the intersection at West Madison Avenue and South Third Street and will consider to have city staff prepare the permit for discussion and action at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
— Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Wisner West Inc. to consider a zoning change from R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) to R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) on property located west of South Victory Road and north of East Omaha Avenue and will consider recommendation of the zoning change.
