The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, March 16, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to consider a zoning change from agricultural district to rural residential district on property generally located one-fourth of a mile east of the intersection of North 49th Street and West Eisenhower Avenue

— Consider a sidewalk waiver requested for property located at 2612 E. Benjamin Avenue.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

