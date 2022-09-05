The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS:

Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at the request of Wyndham Hills of Norfolk to consider a zoning change from R-1 (single-family residential district) to R-2 (one- and two-family residential district) on property located directly north of Wyndham Hills Addition and Wyndham Hills Second Addition Replat. Commissioners then will consider recommendation of the zoning change.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

Commissioners will recommend approval of the 2023-32 capital improvement program, which includes the 2022-27 one- and six-year street improvement plans.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change

Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change

HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel.

Jackson's new worry: More water pressure could break pipes

Jackson's new worry: More water pressure could break pipes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Water pressure continued to improve in Mississippi's capital city Friday as repairs continued at a long-troubled water plant, but some in the city of 150,000 still had little or no water flowing from taps, officials said.