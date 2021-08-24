Agenda for upcoming NRD meeting

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Loess Hills RC&D scrap tire collection

— Approval of conservation cost-share programs cost docket changes

— Approval of community forest and forestry incentive for public facilities programs cost-share changes

— Contract for Willow Creek Dam production wells

— Resolution for water quality

— GUI and hydrological groundwater model annual contract

— Hollman media database update

— Enforcement activities report for violation of groundwater management rules and regulations

— Additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority for 2022 fiscal year

— Advertise public hearing for 2022 fiscal year budget and long-range plan

INTEREST ITEMS:

— Presentation by JEO Consulting group and Long Spring Consulting on Lower Elkhorn hydrogeologic groundwater model.

