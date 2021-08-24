Agenda for upcoming NRD meeting

The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Loess Hills RC&D scrap tire collection
— Approval of conservation cost-share programs cost docket changes
— Approval of community forest and forestry incentive for public facilities programs cost-share changes
— Contract for Willow Creek Dam production wells
— Resolution for water quality
— GUI and hydrological groundwater model annual contract
— Hollman media database update
— Enforcement activities report for violation of groundwater management rules and regulations
— Additional 1% increase in restricted funds authority for 2022 fiscal year
— Advertise public hearing for 2022 fiscal year budget and long-range plan
INTEREST ITEMS:
— Presentation by JEO Consulting group and Long Spring Consulting on Lower Elkhorn hydrogeologic groundwater model.