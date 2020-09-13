Norfolk Public Schools administration building NDN
The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on the district budgets and tax requests.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools board of education meeting.

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will hold a public hearing for the 2020-21 budget approval.

— The board will hold a public hearing for 2020-21 tax requests.

— District enrollment trends will be discussed in the superintendent’s report.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the 2020-21 tax resolution.

— Approve the 2020-21 budget.

— Approve the first reading of board policy 5001 (admission requirements).

— Approve the first reading of board policy 1211 (Title IX procedure for complaints of sexual harassment).

— Approve revisions to the Central Office administration evaluation forms.

— Approve the Norfolk City Education Association as the collective bargaining agent for non-supervisory certificated employees for the 2022-23 school year.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 24. The next regular meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

