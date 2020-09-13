The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on the district budgets and tax requests.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools board of education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will hold a public hearing for the 2020-21 budget approval.
— The board will hold a public hearing for 2020-21 tax requests.
— District enrollment trends will be discussed in the superintendent’s report.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2020-21 tax resolution.
— Approve the 2020-21 budget.
— Approve the first reading of board policy 5001 (admission requirements).
— Approve the first reading of board policy 1211 (Title IX procedure for complaints of sexual harassment).
— Approve revisions to the Central Office administration evaluation forms.
— Approve the Norfolk City Education Association as the collective bargaining agent for non-supervisory certificated employees for the 2022-23 school year.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 24. The next regular meeting will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.