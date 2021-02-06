The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will discuss district projects and choose a new school board member.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public Schools Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Sitting board members will interview and appoint a new member on the school board.
— Administrators will discuss renovations at Grant Elementary.
— Board members will consider changes to the COVID-19 Return to School Plan.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Interview and appoint a new member to the NPS Board of Education.
— Approve the annual resolution related to option enrollment (Policy 5006).
— Approve the first reading of board policies 8110-8347 related to internal board policies.
— Grant permission for the release of requests for proposals for copy and print services.
— Grant permission for the release of requests for proposals for school picture and ID services for 2021-22 through 2025-26.
— Grant permission for the release of bid documents for Grant Elementary School renovations.
— Approve changes to the COVID-19 Return to School Plan.
— Approve the 2021-22 Little Panthers Preschool calendar.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.