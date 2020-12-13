The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on compensation packages, a new curriculum program and course proposals.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— Beth Nelson, director of teaching and learning, will provide an update about second-semester remote learning in her report.
— Board members will vote on a 3.4% increase in compensation packages for classified staff, nurses, administrators, substitutes and the superintendent.
— Board members will review and vote on two new course proposals.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve compensation increases for classified (hourly and salaried) staff for the 2021-22 school year.
— Approve compensation increases for nurses for the 2021-22 school year.
— Approve compensation increases for pre-kindergarten-12 administrators for the 2021-22 school year.
— Approve compensation increases for the superintendent for the 2021-22 school year.
— Approve compensation increases for substitutes for the 2021-2022 school year.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 6283-6920 related to instruction.
— Approve the second and final reading of board policies 4025 (Professional Boundaries), 4031 (Injury Leave), 5008 (Attendance Policy and Excessive Absenteeism), 8342 (Designated Method of giving Notice of Meetings), and 4270 (Staff Payments During Closure).
— Grant permission to request proposals for food management services, as required by Nebraska Department of Education.
— Approve the purchase of TWIG Science materials for grades K-2.
— Grant permission to seek proposals for Chromebooks.
— Approve the addition of a consumer automotive course at the senior high school.
— Approve the addition of a dual credit drone operations course at the senior high school.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular meeting will be Monday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.