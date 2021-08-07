Agenda for upcoming NPS board meeting

The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which administrators will vote on a letter regarding proposed health standards, refunding bonds and technology purchases.
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will discuss sending a letter to the State Board of Education and commissioner of education requesting the proposed health standards be scrapped completely.
— Jami Jo Thompson will explain the next steps to fill a vacant board seat in the superintendent’s report.
— District administrators will be presenting plans that will be sent to the NSAA for diversity, equity and inclusion during the study session.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve sending a letter to the Nebraska State School Board and commissioner of education requesting that they scrap all of the proposed health education standards.
— Approve a resolution calling for the early redemption of the district's general obligation refunding bonds, series 2013, to be paid off using funds on hand, for the purpose of achieving interest cost savings.
— Approve a request for proposal for 2022-23 student chromebooks, pending the receipt of emergency connectivity funds.
— Approve a request for proposal for 2022-23 teacher laptops, pending the receipt of an emergency connectivity fund grant.
— Approve up to $2.5 million in additional claims to close out the 2020-21 school year.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next meeting of the board of education will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the board’s annual retreat. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. A study session will be prior to the business meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.