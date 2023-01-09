The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors will consider a few action items, including approving a dual enrollment proposal; approving NCCA Board of Directors representatives, with the remainder of the board serving as alternates; approving the college auditor and the second reading and approval of revisions to GP-12, Board Linkage with Ownership. A closed session is on the agenda for the purpose of discussing the status of collective bargaining.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairperson Julie Robinson will inquire if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

