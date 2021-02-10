The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Northeast Community College Board of Governors during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Northeast Community College Board of Governors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Through Zoom, a video-conferencing software. The public may view the meeting at: https://northeast.zoom.us/j/91929785488.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The board of governors meeting agenda is light. Along with the financial and other reports, the board will discuss deleting several college policies and consider employee-negotiated agreements.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed during the meeting. Chairman Steve Anderson will inquire with each site if members of the public wish to address the board. Any member of the public wishing to address the board of governors may comment to the board at this time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

