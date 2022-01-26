The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will discuss the 2022-23 negotiated agreement with nonsupervisory certificated staff.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 27, at noon

WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.

ITEMS OF INTEREST

— The board will discuss the resignation of a speech language pathologist within the district.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss, consider and take action to:

— Approve the 2022-2023 negotiated agreement with nonsupervisory certificated staff.

PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.

FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 14.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

