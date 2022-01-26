The public is encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of Norfolk Public Schools during which the administrators will discuss the 2022-23 negotiated agreement with nonsupervisory certificated staff.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 27, at noon
WHERE: Norfolk Public School Administration Building, 512 Phillip Ave.
ITEMS OF INTEREST
— The board will discuss the resignation of a speech language pathologist within the district.
ACTION ITEMS
Discuss, consider and take action to:
— Approve the 2022-2023 negotiated agreement with nonsupervisory certificated staff.
PUBLIC INPUT: The public is invited to comment on any item being discussed and will be recognized by getting the attention of the chairman.
FUTURE MEETINGS: The next regular school board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 14.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.