The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission
WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 7:30 a.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Consideration of recommendation of the preliminary plat of Sunshine Park Addition.
— Public hearing at the request of Richard J. and Kathy A. Sullivan to consider a zoning change from R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential District) to R-3 (Multiple-Family Residential District) on property addressed as 306 Indiana Ave.
— Public hearing at the request of Dennis P. and Carol Werner, to consider a zoning change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single-Family Residential District) on property addressed as 1600 N. Airport Road.
— Consideration of recommendation of the final plat of D and C Werner Subdivision.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.