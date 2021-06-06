The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Norfolk Planning Commission

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 7:30 a.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council Chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Public hearing to consider West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment.

— Consider recommendation of final plat of the The Pines subdivision.

—Consider recommendation of final plat of Wyndham Hills Fourth Addition.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

