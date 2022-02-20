The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency. Mayor Josh Moenning and the Norfolk City Council will meet as the community development agency before the Norfolk City Council meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Council members will consider a resolution approving an amendment to the redevelopment contract with Norfolk Extended Lodging, to extend the time for construction of the CyHawk Loop Road Extension.

The agency also will consider the redevelopment plan for the Geary redevelopment project and consider forwarding it to the planning commission.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

