The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which decisions could be made that could impact tax dollars.

WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency.

WHEN: Monday, Dec. 5, 5:15 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

WHAT: The Community Development Agency, which considers matters related to tax-increment financing, is scheduled to:

— Consider a resolution authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond of up to $1,220,476 for the Valley Drive Properties.

— Consider acceptance of the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments Redevelopment Project and authorization to forward to the planning commission for recommendation.

— Consider a resolution recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the city council.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

New county court judge appointed

Helping out in Northeast Nebraska

