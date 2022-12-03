The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which decisions could be made that could impact tax dollars.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk Community Development Agency.
WHEN: Monday, Dec. 5, 5:15 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
WHAT: The Community Development Agency, which considers matters related to tax-increment financing, is scheduled to:
— Consider a resolution authorizing issuance of a tax-increment revenue bond of up to $1,220,476 for the Valley Drive Properties.
— Consider acceptance of the redevelopment plan for the Foundry Apartments Redevelopment Project and authorization to forward to the planning commission for recommendation.
— Consider a resolution recommending approval of the redevelopment plan for the Wisner West redevelopment project and authorization to forward to the city council.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.