WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.
WHEN: Monday, Aug. 8, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
WHAT: The council will discuss “Safe Streets for All” and have a budget discussion for the November ballot initiative.
