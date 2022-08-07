The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council working session.

WHEN: Monday, Aug. 8, 4 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

WHAT: The council will discuss “Safe Streets for All” and have a budget discussion for the November ballot initiative.

* * *

Shots fired leads to standoff on Madison Avenue

Law enforcement officers from at least four agencies had the 2400 block of Madison Avenue barricaded starting around 8:40 a.m. Saturday in Norfolk from a man who apparently had ran from officers and refused to come out of one of the residences.

China conducts 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

KEELUNG, Taiwan (AP) — China conducted “precision missile strikes” Thursday in the Taiwan Strait and in the waters off the eastern coast of Taiwan as part of military exercises that have raised tensions in the region to their highest level in decades.

Macy man sentenced in federal court

OMAHA — Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that Patrick Walker, 56, Macy, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for assaulting an officer.