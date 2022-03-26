The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Norfolk City Council
WHEN: Monday, March 28, 4 p.m.
WHERE: City administration building training room, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS & REGULAR AGENDA
The Norfolk City Council has scheduled a special meeting to discuss one matter — strategic planning.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.