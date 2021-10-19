The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have five public hearings. One is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Brad and Tanya Detlefsen to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located one-half mile west of the intersection of 548th Avenue and Half-Mile Road, which is in the Norfolk area.
The second public hearing is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Jeff and Julie Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located at 54252 842 Road, Battle Creek.
Another is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Jared Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located at 54487 843 Road, Meadow Grove.
Another public hearing is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Garland and Gina Goracke for a building over 1,000 square feet at 528 W. Grove Ave., Meadow Grove.
Finally, the last public hearing is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Jamie Unkel Wolff to operate an event venue one-half mile south of the intersection of 840th Road and 550th Avenue. The property is about midway between Battle Creek and Norfolk.
Commissioners also are scheduled to get a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.