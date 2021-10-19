The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have five public hearings. One is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Brad and Tanya Detlefsen to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located one-half mile west of the intersection of 548th Avenue and Half-Mile Road, which is in the Norfolk area.

The second public hearing is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Jeff and Julie Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located at 54252 842 Road, Battle Creek.

Another is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Jared Suckstorf to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property located at 54487 843 Road, Meadow Grove.

Another public hearing is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Garland and Gina Goracke for a building over 1,000 square feet at 528 W. Grove Ave., Meadow Grove.

Finally, the last public hearing is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Jamie Unkel Wolff to operate an event venue one-half mile south of the intersection of 840th Road and 550th Avenue. The property is about midway between Battle Creek and Norfolk.

Commissioners also are scheduled to get a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.

PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

+3
Green Leaf awards presented

Green Leaf awards presented

Linda Hammond of the Tree Advisory Board presented one Norfolk business and two residences with the prestigious Green Leaf award at Monday night’s city council meeting.  

2 teachers face charges from entering wrong home, shooting

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two newly hired physical education teachers at a Florida elementary school were arrested after the shooting of a man whose apartment they entered thinking it belonged to someone else following a night of drinking.

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was stained by his faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang

US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — American officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children connected with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion.