The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings. One is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Michael and Sara Dewey to construct a home on less than 40 acres of property north of Battle Creek near the intersection of 845th Road and 549th Avenue.
The second public hearing is to consider the conditional-use permit application of Thomas Pfeifer to operate a medium livestock feeding operation of up to 999 head of feeder cattle on property located at 55121 826th Road. The property is southwest of Madison.
Commissioners also are scheduled to get a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time may be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members before the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action may be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.