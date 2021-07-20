The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a Madison County governmental body at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Madison County Joint Planning Commission.
WHEN: Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Madison County Joint Planning and Zoning Department, 1112 Bonita Drive, Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have two public hearings for requests in Madison. One is to consider the application of Madison Mid-Town Area to declare an area of about 34.5 acres as blighted and substandard. The area generally consists of the northeast quarter of Madison. The average age of a building in the area is 82.2 years old.
The second public hearing is for the same area of land to have a general plan for redevelopment. Usually when land is designated blighted and substandard, it becomes eligible for tax-increment financing. There is no request with this application, however.
Commissioners also are scheduled to get a report from Heather McWhorter, the zoning administrator.
PUBLIC INPUT: The commissioners encourage discussion at public hearings, which are guided by the chairman. Time can be limited on a case-by-case basis. If someone has a matter to discuss that is not on the agenda, he or she is urged to speak with Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator, or commission members prior to the meeting so the matter can be added to the agenda. No action can be taken by commissioners on matters not advertised and on the agenda.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.