The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 15. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners appear to have a light agenda. Most of the items are listed on the consent agenda, which are considered noncontroversial and approved in one motion without discussion.

The only item scheduled to be discussed is the county’s one- and six-year road plan.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

