The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda, but most of it is on the consent agenda. Items passed on the consent agenda are considered noncontroversial and passed in one motion, usually with little discussion.

Excluding the consent agenda, commissioners are scheduled to discuss hiring an information technology specialist for the courthouse.

They also are scheduled to process claims.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

