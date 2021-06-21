The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 22, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a lengthy agenda. Among the items scheduled to be discussed are a funding request from North Fork Area Transit for $1 million for expansion of public transportation system for Norfolk and the surrounding region.

Commissioners also will receive the annual report of the Madison County Library Association, consider a proposal for purchase of a new telephone system for the District 7 Probation Office, consider a claim submitted by the Madison County Historical Society, discuss salaries of appointed officials for the 2021-22 fiscal year, review office budgets and fund balances and consider resolutions to transfer budget authority.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

