The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 19. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to reconsider the National Opioid Litigations settlement designation of funds for the county. They will discuss county staffing and pay for fiscal year 2021-22 and the sheriff’s office request for additional patrol deputies and corrections officers.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

