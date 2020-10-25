The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 9:30 a.m. Board of equalization meeting starts at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners have a short agenda, with most of the items on the consent agenda. Items passed on the consent agenda are considered noncontroversial and passed in one motion, usually with little discussion.
Commissioners will consider a revised agreement with an architect for additional architectural services for the communication room. They also will consider the purchase of equipment and review and process claims.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.