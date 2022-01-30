The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 1. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Before the commissioners' meeting, the county board will meet as a board of equalization at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to take action on several items, including:
— Zelle Human Resources services to county.
— First responders radios for cities in Madison County.
— The North Fork Riverfront Project Agreement with the City of Norfolk.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.