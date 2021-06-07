The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison. The Board of Equalization meets at 9 a.m.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Application of Mike Elkins for a conditional-use permit to operate a portable restroom business at 54844 W. Highway 275, Norfolk.

— Set guidelines and costs for culvert installation in county.

— Review of City of Norfolk public hearing notice regarding West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.

— Approval of agreement with Ewalt Law Office and Moyer & Moyer to provide legal representations of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation due to conflict.

— Acknowledge receipt of the Region 11 Emergency Management budget for 2021-22

fiscal year.

— Approval of project agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation for Project No. BRO-7059 (17), Norfolk North (Resolution No. 2021-26)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

+2
D-Day anniversary coincides with WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

D-Day anniversary coincides with WWII veteran’s 100th birthday

Gerald “Red” Miller’s memories of his 23rd birthday are a bit hazy these days. But that’s understandable. After all, it’s been 77 years since he and his twin brother, Harold, spent that day aboard separate ships maneuvering the choppy waters off the beaches of Normandy, France.

April 2021 building permits

April 2021 building permits

The following is a list of all commercial and residential building permits issued in Norfolk during the month of August.