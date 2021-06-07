The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Commissioners.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ Room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison. The Board of Equalization meets at 9 a.m.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Application of Mike Elkins for a conditional-use permit to operate a portable restroom business at 54844 W. Highway 275, Norfolk.
— Set guidelines and costs for culvert installation in county.
— Review of City of Norfolk public hearing notice regarding West Highway 275 Phase II redevelopment area.
— Approval of agreement with Ewalt Law Office and Moyer & Moyer to provide legal representations of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation due to conflict.
— Acknowledge receipt of the Region 11 Emergency Management budget for 2021-22
fiscal year.
— Approval of project agreement with Nebraska Department of Transportation for Project No. BRO-7059 (17), Norfolk North (Resolution No. 2021-26)
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.