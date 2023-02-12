The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 14. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a board of equalization meeting at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

CONSENT AGENDA

— Consideration of the purchase of a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia 125 truck in the amount of $48,000 from Freightliner Truck Center Co.

— Acknowledge receipt of the public official bond for Lori A. Pfeifer as treasurer of the City of Madison.

— Reschedule one- and six-year road plan public hearing to Tuesday, Feb. 28.

— Consideration of canceling a check payable to Copple Rockey Schlecht & Mason.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

