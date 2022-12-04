The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 6. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., preceded by a board of equalization meeting at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA

The majority of items are on the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda are usually approved in one motion with little discussion.

Items on the regular agenda are:

— Receiving an update from Wayne Ohnesorg, Nebraska Extension Madison County.

— Getting a Summit Carbon Solutions project update.

— Receiving a demonstration from EagleView Technology Co. on types of imagery available and benefits that imagery includes.

— Reviewing and processing claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

