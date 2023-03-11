The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 14. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. There will be a board of equalization meeting at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Conduct a public hearing to consider the application of Werner Construction Inc. for a conditional use permit for operation of a temporary asphalt plant on property near the intersection of Highway 32 and 557th Avenue.

— Discussion of the Nebraska EPIC Option Consumption Tax Act (LB 79).

— Consider the contract with Trane Inc. in the amount of $1,326,250 for the courthouse HVAC project.

— Presentation to Sheriff Todd Volk of the Nebraska Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program.

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

