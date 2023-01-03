The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 4. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., preceded by a board of equalization meeting at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA

The majority of items are on the consent agenda. Items on the consent agenda are usually approved in one motion with little discussion.

Items on the regular agenda are:

— Discuss the memorandum of understanding that needs to be drawn up for the siren at the Madison County shed on Bonita Drive.

— Discuss Heather McWhorter, planning and zoning administrator, reference to billing procedures.

— Discuss Gregg Hanson, veterans service administrator, reference to personnel matter.

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

