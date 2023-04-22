The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 25. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA

The commissioners have a lengthy agenda, with most items on the consent agenda. The items scheduled to be discussed on the regular agenda are:

— Updates from Kathryn Carlson, CASA of Northeast Nebraska.

— Updates from Wayne Ohnesorg, Nebraska Extension.

— Review of 2022 noxious weed program with a representative from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

— Discussion of insurance benefits for county employees for TBX Enrollment System, AFLAC and Colonial Insurance for 2023-24 fiscal year.

— Discussion to allow payroll deductions to employees for the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15.

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured

Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured

NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.

Match Day held for UNMC students

Match Day held for UNMC students

A total of 114 senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha learned about their residency assignments during an event at the Scott Conference Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Students network with business professionals

Students network with business professionals

Hunter Bergman can identify with students at Northeast Community College who participated in a luncheon recently that was designed to interact with business professionals. He was there himself just a few years ago.

Restoration project needed to improve Lindsay pond

Restoration project needed to improve Lindsay pond

LINDSAY — Lindsay’s pond restoration project could begin this fall. Members of the village board of trustees approved an amendment from the original concept for the final design, bidding, construction services and the grant contract during a meeting earlier this month.