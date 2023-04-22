The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 25. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
REGULAR AGENDA
The commissioners have a lengthy agenda, with most items on the consent agenda. The items scheduled to be discussed on the regular agenda are:
— Updates from Kathryn Carlson, CASA of Northeast Nebraska.
— Updates from Wayne Ohnesorg, Nebraska Extension.
— Review of 2022 noxious weed program with a representative from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
— Discussion of insurance benefits for county employees for TBX Enrollment System, AFLAC and Colonial Insurance for 2023-24 fiscal year.
— Discussion to allow payroll deductions to employees for the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 15.
— Review and process claims.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.