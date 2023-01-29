The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 31. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Madison County Historical Society discussion.

— Midtown Health annual presentation by Kathy Nordby.

— Walker Zulkoski, vice president with NPAIT/PMA Financial Network.

— Aaron Bos, director of Investment Services with Nebraska CLASS.

— Jason Love, marketing president with Midwest Bank.

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

