WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 31. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Madison County Historical Society discussion.
— Midtown Health annual presentation by Kathy Nordby.
— Walker Zulkoski, vice president with NPAIT/PMA Financial Network.
— Aaron Bos, director of Investment Services with Nebraska CLASS.
— Jason Love, marketing president with Midwest Bank.
— Review and process claims.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
