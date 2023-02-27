The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 28. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
CONSENT AGENDA
Commissioners will consider and/or take action on:
— Approval of agreement with Madison County Historical Society for 2023-24 fiscal year
— Approval of agreement with Mainelli Wagner & Associates for routine inspection of 185 bridge and three structures due for special inspection in 2023 at an estimated cost of $145 per structure
— Approval of appointments of the following Extension board members for 2023: Kevin Kowalski, Amanda Hafer, Juan Sandoval, Deb Lyon, Leonor Fuhrer, Esmeralda Martinez and Lori Pfeifer.
— Authorization for county attorney to pursue recovery of funds for an accident with a 2005 Ford F-150.
— Authorization to advertise for bids for Structure No. C005944730, Victory Road.
— Authorization to cancel a check payable to Midtown Health Center (Resolution 2023-12)
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Application of Wolken 7 Family Holdings doing business as Poppy’s Pumpkin Patch for issuance of Class I, Beer, Wine, Distilled Spirits, On Sale Only license for premises located at 55275 837th Road, Norfolk (Resolution 2023-13)
— One- and six-year road plan (Resolution 2023-14)
REGULAR AGENDA
Commissioners will discuss and/or take action on
— Contract with Trane U.S. in the amount of $1,326,250 for the courthouse HVAC project.
— Consideration of options from Nationwide deferred compensation to update investment options for participants.
— Review and process claims.
REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS AND CORRESPONDENCE
— Fund balance report.
— Sale of surplus property report.
— NIRMA 2022 annual report.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.