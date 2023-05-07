The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 9. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. The board of equalization meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
REGULAR AGENDA
The commissioners have a short agenda, with most items on the consent agenda. The items scheduled to be discussed on the regular agenda are:
— AFLAC insurance, with Doug Hartner, agent.
— Colonial Insurance, with Deb Sherlock, agent.
— BCBS health insurance.
— Reviewing and processing claims.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.