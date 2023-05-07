The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 9. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. The board of equalization meeting will begin at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

REGULAR AGENDA

The commissioners have a short agenda, with most items on the consent agenda. The items scheduled to be discussed on the regular agenda are:

— AFLAC insurance, with Doug Hartner, agent.

— Colonial Insurance, with Deb Sherlock, agent.

— BCBS health insurance.

— Reviewing and processing claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

