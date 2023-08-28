The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners
WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners meeting room, Madison County Courthouse, 1313 N. Main, Madison
* * *
REGULAR AGENDA:
— Discussion and/or action on liquidated damages on 2022 and 2023 asphalt overlay projects.
— Review of 2023-24 fiscal year budget.
— Review and process claims.
— Review of fund balance report, sheriff’s fee report for July 2023 and sale of surplus property.
— Notice of public hearing for City of Norfolk pertaining to hearing comments regarding the Norfolk downtown area blight and substandard study.
— Notice of public hearing for City of Norfolk regarding the Wyndham Hill Area study.
* * *
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.