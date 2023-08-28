The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners meeting room, Madison County Courthouse, 1313 N. Main, Madison

* * *

REGULAR AGENDA:

— Discussion and/or action on liquidated damages on 2022 and 2023 asphalt overlay projects.

— Review of 2023-24 fiscal year budget.

— Review and process claims.

— Review of fund balance report, sheriff’s fee report for July 2023 and sale of surplus property.

— Notice of public hearing for City of Norfolk pertaining to hearing comments regarding the Norfolk downtown area blight and substandard study.

— Notice of public hearing for City of Norfolk regarding the Wyndham Hill Area study.

* * *

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending public meetings of government bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

