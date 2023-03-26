The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 28. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— 9:30 a.m. to consider resurfacing to gravel 837th Avenue between 556th and 557th avenues; and resurfacing to gravel 550th Avenue between 836th and 837th avenues.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Summit Carbon Solutions project update.
— Consideration of awarding a contract for the public defender building remodel to d.w.b. Inc. of Madison for the amount of $73,050 base bid and alternate 1 bid of $16,072.
— Review and process claims.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.