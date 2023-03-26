The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 28. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— 9:30 a.m. to consider resurfacing to gravel 837th Avenue between 556th and 557th avenues; and resurfacing to gravel 550th Avenue between 836th and 837th avenues.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Summit Carbon Solutions project update.

— Consideration of awarding a contract for the public defender building remodel to d.w.b. Inc. of Madison for the amount of $73,050 base bid and alternate 1 bid of $16,072.

— Review and process claims.

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

