The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, May 23. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
REGULAR AGENDA
The commissioners have one public hearing at 9:30 a.m., to consider the application of Reigle Cattle Co. for a large animal feeding operation on property at 55527 823rd Road. This is actually an expansion of an existing permit. The feedlot is located about 4 miles south and 2 miles east of Madison.
In other business, commissioners will:
— Meet with public defender Matthew Headley about changing email accounts for his office to .gov.
— Meet with county treasurer Donna Primrose about changing postage rates to mail license plates from $3 to $4.
— Consider an agreement with Ewalt Law Office to provide legal representations of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation because of conflicts.
— Review and process claims.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.