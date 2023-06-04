The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.
* * *
WHAT: Madison County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
WHEN: Tuesday, June 6. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.
CONSENT AGENDA
— Commissioners will consider approval of Change Order No. 1 for Project C-59-959 for 2023 asphalt projects, resulting in a net increase of $56,063.40
— Consider approval of an agreement with Ewalt Law Office, beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026, to provide legal representation of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation due to conflict, $170,000 annually.
— Consider approval of an agreement with Moyer & Moyer to provide legal representation of indigent criminal defendants for cases in which the public defender’s office is unable to provide representation due to conflict.
— Consider approval of tower lease agreement with Flood Communications for transmission and reception of radio communication signals and for the construction, maintenance, repair or replacement of related facilities.
— Consider approval of an interlocal agreement comprising 24 municipalities and counties forming Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition.
— Consider approval of pledged securities addition with Federal Home Loan Bank, Topeka, Kansas.
— Consider approval of pledged securities addition with Midwest Independent Bank, Jefferson City, Missouri.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Consideration and/or action on an application of AMG Technology for a tower development permit to construct a telecommunications tower on property located at 56545 828th Road in Newman Grove
— Application of Brice Arens doing business as First Party Rental for a conditional use permit to rent tables, chairs and tents for special occasions at 55374 837th Road in Norfolk.
— Receive public comment concerning an amendment to Article 2 of Madison County zoning regulations to define a shouse and the characteristics required.
REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS AND CORRESPONDENCE
— Fund balance report, district courts fee report (May 2023), sale of surplus report
— Audit financial statements of Behavioral Health Specialists.
— Notice of public hearing pertaining to hearing comments regarding the Cornhusker Auto redevelopment area.
— Notice of public hearing to receive testimony concerning the amendment of the zoning matrix, Section 4.07 Land Use Categories table.
— Thank you from Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District for continued support of regional economic development efforts.
CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.