The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The finance subcommittee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., with the regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. The following items, listed by topic, are scheduled to be discussed:
— Monthly reports from Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project, general manager’s report.
— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Battle Creek discussion.
— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation committee of the whole report on Willow Creek downstream streambank erosion repair, Elkhorn River Bank stabilization repair project-Scribner, Discussion and/or action regarding standard variances for the expansion of groundwater irrigated acres within the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.