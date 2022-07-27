The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: The finance subcommittee is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., with the regular board meeting at 7:30 p.m. The following items, listed by topic, are scheduled to be discussed:

— Monthly reports from Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile Groundwater Management Area project, general manager’s report.

— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.

— Battle Creek discussion.

— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation committee of the whole report on Willow Creek downstream streambank erosion repair, Elkhorn River Bank stabilization repair project-Scribner, Discussion and/or action regarding standard variances for the expansion of groundwater irrigated acres within the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.

* * *

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

