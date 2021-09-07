The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Special hearing to set final tax request
— Consider approval of fiscal year 2022 budget and long-range plan
— Consider approval of final tax request and resolution