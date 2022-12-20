The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body covering several counties at which tax dollars may be spent.

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS

— Violation of the LENRD conditions for approval policy of new irrigation wells, public hearing and action.

— Certification of acres, hearing and action.

— Finance subcommittee, income and expenses and conservation cost share update.

— Monthly reports from Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile groundwater management area project and consideration of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.

— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation Committee of the Whole report on Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update, LENRD quantity management sub-areas, Scribner Air Base East Dam repair cost share, Elkhorn and Platte rivers cameras interlocal agreement, Pathways Program and modification of approved flow meter list.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

