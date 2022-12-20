The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body covering several counties at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s Board of Directors meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m., preceded by a finance subcommittee meeting at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS
— Violation of the LENRD conditions for approval policy of new irrigation wells, public hearing and action.
— Certification of acres, hearing and action.
— Finance subcommittee, income and expenses and conservation cost share update.
— Monthly reports from Nebraska Association of Resources Districts, Nebraska Natural Resources Commission, Natural Resources Conservation Services, RC&D, Bazile groundwater management area project and consideration of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations.
— Information, planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation Committee of the Whole report on Battle Creek hydraulic analysis update, LENRD quantity management sub-areas, Scribner Air Base East Dam repair cost share, Elkhorn and Platte rivers cameras interlocal agreement, Pathways Program and modification of approved flow meter list.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.