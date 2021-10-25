The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Maskenthine and Maple Creek Recreation Areas concrete projects.

— Approval of Chemigation Cost Share Program policy.

— Approval of skid steer lease.

— Approval of vehicle purchase.

Tags

In other news

Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal 'very possible'

Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal 'very possible'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Congress' top two Democrats strategized Friday trying to wrap up their giant domestic legislation, as the party continued scaling back the measure and determining ways to pay for it after months of deadlock.

Laundrie family hopes for answers after remains found

Laundrie family hopes for answers after remains found

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Family members were hoping for more answers from law enforcement regarding the cause of death for Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip, an attorney said Friday.