The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Maskenthine and Maple Creek Recreation Areas concrete projects.
— Approval of Chemigation Cost Share Program policy.
— Approval of skid steer lease.
— Approval of vehicle purchase.