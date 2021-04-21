The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Receive monthly reports
— Receive nitrogen contamination in Northeast Nebraska report
— Consider approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations
— Consider agreement with Oakland for emergency hookup
— Discuss Urban Area Development Urban Conservation Program applications
— Receive Maskenthine Campground electrical update
— Consider agreement with Sandhills Energy LLC for Logan East Rural Water System
— Discuss status of management area reports for the Pierce and Madison County Phase 2 and 3 Area.