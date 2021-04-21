The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Thursday, April 22, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:

— Receive monthly reports

— Receive nitrogen contamination in Northeast Nebraska report

— Consider approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations

— Consider agreement with Oakland for emergency hookup

— Discuss Urban Area Development Urban Conservation Program applications

— Receive Maskenthine Campground electrical update

— Consider agreement with Sandhills Energy LLC for Logan East Rural Water System

— Discuss status of management area reports for the Pierce and Madison County Phase 2 and 3 Area.

