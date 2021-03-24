The public is invited and encouraged to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Nielsen Center, 200 Anna Stalp Drive, West Point.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
— Approval of Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations
— Approval of Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations
— Winslow property acquisition project interlocal agreement
— Pender flood mitigation project interlocal agreement
— Willow Creek Dam drainage tile installation agreement
— Select contractor for Willow Creek Dam pore pressure mitigation — phase 1 project.