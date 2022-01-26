The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Board members will hear the regular monthly reports; consider the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; appoint Logan East RWS Advisory Committee members; consider well site fencing; consider the Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; discuss planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation committee of the whole report; discuss enforcement options for nonsubmittal of flow meter reports and election of treasurer.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Former O’Neill resident sentenced to home detention

Former O’Neill resident sentenced to home detention

A pro-Trump social media influencer who posted video of himself at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot was sentenced on Monday to three months of home detention after a federal prosecutor accused him of abusing his online platform to stir up the mob.

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

US orders 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia worry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force” amid growing concern that Russia could soon make a military move on Ukraine. President Joe Biden consulted with key European leaders, underscoring U.S. solid…