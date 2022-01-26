The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Board members will hear the regular monthly reports; consider the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; appoint Logan East RWS Advisory Committee members; consider well site fencing; consider the Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; discuss planning, programs, projects, equipment and legislation committee of the whole report; discuss enforcement options for nonsubmittal of flow meter reports and election of treasurer.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.