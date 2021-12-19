The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District

WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Board members will hear the regular monthly reports; discuss the Lower Platte River Basin Coalition, including the plan overview and second increment calculation; approve the 2022 meeting schedule; consider the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; consider the Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; discuss the Maple Creek Shoreline Bid, Willow Creek Streambank Erosion and establish the 2022 Groundwater Allocations for LENRD Quantity Subareas.

PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

