The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
* * *
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Board members will hear the regular monthly reports; discuss the Lower Platte River Basin Coalition, including the plan overview and second increment calculation; approve the 2022 meeting schedule; consider the Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; consider the Wau-Col Regional Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; discuss the Maple Creek Shoreline Bid, Willow Creek Streambank Erosion and establish the 2022 Groundwater Allocations for LENRD Quantity Subareas.
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
* * *
Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.