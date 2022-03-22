The public is invited to attend an upcoming meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District
WHEN: Thursday, March 24, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Office, 1508 Square Turn Blvd., Norfolk. The Finance Subcommittee meets at 7 p.m.
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS: Commissioners are scheduled to discuss, with action likely to be taken on the following:
— Logan East Rural Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; purchase of a 2021 Chevy Silverado Truck; Wau-Col Water System Advisory Committee recommendations; contract for services with Maguire Iron Inc. of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for tower inspection of Wau-Col water tower; and the following information, planning, programs, projects equipment and legislation from the Committee of the Whole:
a. FYRA contract amendment.
b. JEO Battle Creek Bypass Channel evaluation proposal from City of Battle Creek representative.
c. Amendment 7 — Eastern Nebraska Water Resources Assessment (ENWRA).
d. Lower Platte River Basin Coalition.
e. Report and discussion on compliance with Phase 2 and 3 area requirements.
f. Report and discussion on compliance with notices of violations for nonsubmittal of flow meter readings.
g. Maskenthine and Maple Creek Recreation Areas mower bids
PUBLIC INPUT: People wishing to speak on an issue may sign in before the start of the meeting. The chairman will call on them at the appropriate time.
